I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here is in full swing, with the jungle-trapped celebrities getting to know each other.

Malcolm in the Middle star, Frankie Muniz, has revealed that there are a lot of foods he hasn’t tried.

Speaking to his fellow celebs while dinner was being prepared, Muniz said he hadn’t tried anything on one side of the food board. Skye Wheatley quickly interjects with “You’ve never tried a tomato?” Contestants were shocked to find out that Muniz had never tried a tomato or a strawberry.

Ex-Masterchef contestant Khanh Ong was in disbelief at his revelation, other celebs like Callum Hole said “my head was scrambled, my head was twisted.”

“Strawberries are peak!” – Callum Hole… we agree!