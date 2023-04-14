Original Fyre Festival founder and convicted fraudster Billy McFarland took to twitter to announce the unexpected and completely uncalled for return of the controversial festival.

🔥 Fyre Festival II is finally happening. Tell me why you should be invited. — Billy McFarland (@pyrtbilly) April 10, 2023

McFarland didn’t share any details about what the next instalment of Fyre Festival would look like but was met with plenty of ridicule, jokes and memes in the comments.

“I’ll show up with 100 crates full of bananas. No one will go hungry this time around” one user joked.

Another said “Perhaps we should instead beg not to attend?”

Even Limewire, yes that Limewire, joined in on the jokes tweeting “I know a safer way to enjoy music”.

I know a safer way to enjoy music — LimeWire (@limewire) April 10, 2023

As we all now know, the original festival turned out to be a complete hoax, with no musical performances or celebrity guests in sight. So we are ‘eagerly’ awaiting some details about what this will look like.