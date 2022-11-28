Ex-Neighbours star Kate Keltie, best known for playing Michelle Scully, has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer.

The actress, who starred in the soap from 1999 to 2004, played the sister of Holly Valance and Carla Bonner’s characters.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by her friends and family, with a message that reads: “Her cancer is extremely aggressive and it has spread to other parts of her body, including her lymph nodes, blood and hip bones (known as metastatic cancer).

“This week the fight of her life begins as she starts chemotherapy.

“Given the severity of the chemotherapy that Kate requires, her Oncologist advised that working and maintaining her job during this time is not an option.

“She will lose her gorgeous hair and cannot carry children in the future. This is devastating news for anyone, let alone at the age of 36, with no family history of breast cancer.

“Kate will then require chemo infusions every three weeks for the rest of her life, and potentially radiotherapy and surgery too.”

The fundraiser had an initial goal of AU$25,000, in order to cover rent and day-to-day living expenses including groceries, bills and cleaning, as well as specialist appointments. Currently, the page has raised over $31,000.

The 36-year-old responded to the page with a touching message to her supporters, writing: “It’s so amazing to know I have so many incredible people in my corner.

“I’ve just got over COVID and I start my first round of chemotherapy tomorrow, and you really have no idea how my head space has changed going into it because of each and every one of you.

“Thank you, from the bottom of my heart.”