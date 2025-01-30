Former Married At First Sight Australia star Eden Harper has revealed that current contestant and villain Tim Gromie messaged her during filming.

The new season of the social experiment is officially in full swing, with viewers outraged at groom Tim Gromie’s reaction to his bride Katie Johnstone on Tuesday night.

The ‘nice guy’ quickly became a villain after he admitted that Johnstone ‘wasn’t really what I usually go for’ and that his usual type is short, petite and blonde.

He even confronted producers after seeing his bride and saying “It’s just totally not what I wanted. Not good.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Harper, who appeared on the last season of Married At First Sight Australia, shared a video to TikTok with the caption ‘we stand with Katie’.

“I got this DM during honeymoon week of MAFS 2025 and I just thought it was someone asking for advice”, she explained.

“But this is so fucked up after watching last night” she continued, appearing in front of a screen recording of the messages between the pair.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Hey been so refreshing listening to the interview on yahoo. I’m on MAFS atm and . Now and so un sure. Hope to soon soon” Gromie said in the Instagram message.

Eden responded to the message, saying “Hey! Hope you’re doing all good in there! It can be rough at times.”

Gromie didn’t respond to the message but instead left a heart react, with Harper shocked at rediscovering the messages between them after watching the episode.

MAFS hasn’t even been on for a week and the drama is coming in hot!

Get more celeb news in the Kyle & Jackie O News Podcast!

Advertisement