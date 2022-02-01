An adorable little dog by the name of Finn has outshone his owner (and all the other brides and grooms, to be honest) in becoming the breakthrough star of Married At First Sight.
NSW makeup artist Domenica walked down the aisle with financial planner Jack before an adorable little puppy appeared.
Jack’s little dog Finn – who appeared in an adorable puppy tuxedo – well and truly stole the show as Jack’s Best Man!
Here comes the… PUPPY! 🐶 #MAFS pic.twitter.com/aDZHOvXjBw
— Married At First Sight (@MarriedAU) February 1, 2022
Viewers were instantly enthralled with some asking whether we can find Finn a life partner too.
The star of the night. Finn the dog #MAFS pic.twitter.com/ETvM4midik
— jennybr5 (@jennybr5) February 1, 2022
Does Finn have an instagram? What an entrance! #MAFS pic.twitter.com/X5zuUa7LV0
— Floss O'Neill (@floss_o) February 1, 2022
Who needs a ring when you have a dog like Finn.#MAFS #MAFSAU
— Kris (@aminutewithkris) February 1, 2022
#MAFS Finn … the best man on the show without doubt
— Matt Lawrence (@noffjurgs74) February 1, 2022
Fingers crossed we get more Finn content!