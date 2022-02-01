An adorable little dog by the name of Finn has outshone his owner (and all the other brides and grooms, to be honest) in becoming the breakthrough star of Married At First Sight.

NSW makeup artist Domenica walked down the aisle with financial planner Jack before an adorable little puppy appeared.

Jack’s little dog Finn – who appeared in an adorable puppy tuxedo – well and truly stole the show as Jack’s Best Man!

Viewers were instantly enthralled with some asking whether we can find Finn a life partner too.

Fingers crossed we get more Finn content!

