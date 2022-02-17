If you’ve been trying to scrounge around on social media for hints about which MAFS couples make it to the end, here’s one we stumbled across!

It looks like hidden camera footage that was taken towards the end of the show. If you can’t make out which couples arrive together, they are Selina and Cody, Ella and Mitch, and Olivia and Jackson (who film the scene twice so although it looks like four couples, we only see three).

Unsurprisingly, we see Brent, Tamara and Selin arrive separately… as well as Jack, which IS a bit of a surprise! I guess we’ll have to keep watching to find out the fate of the other couples.

Check out the footage below!

Image credit: Nine