The 64 year old Duchess Of York has announced that she has been diagnosed with skin cancer just months after being treated for breast cancer.

A spokesperson has said “Following her diagnosis with an early form of breast cancer this summer, Sarah, Duchess of York, has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma,” the spokesperson said.

“Her dermatologist asked that several moles were removed and analysed at the same time as the duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of these has been identified as cancerous.”

“She is undergoing further investigations to ensure that this has been caught in the early stages,” the statement said. “Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing…”

Despite all, the spokesperson said that Fergie remains in “high spirits”.