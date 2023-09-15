The Beyoncé fever has taken over the Australian fanbase as speculation builds around the highly anticipated Renaissance Tour. Fans have meticulously dissected a recent TikTok video, seeking out clues on when she might bring the tour Down Under.

The TikTok clip, posted by Vickie (@shavickieedinboro), showcases a stock market-inspired set design during Beyoncé’s performance of “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM”. Although the set design has been previously used, fans believe there was a subtle hint that may be indicating when the Renaissance Tour could be announced in Australia.

As the camera pans over a huge TV, eagle-eyed viewers spot a world clock displaying the time as “Sydney 16:11:01”.

Australian Bey-hive, with fans flooding the comments section to decode the mysterious hint. Theories ranged from interpreting the numbers as a countdown to November 16 or hoping for a 16-day, -hour, or -week timeline. However, others dismissed the significance of “16” as a mere representation of a 24-hour clock.

Amidst the speculation, an insider previously revealed to Daily Mail that tour dates for Australia and New Zealand had been finalised. The insider confidently claimed that the announcement was imminent, reinforcing fans’ hopes of experiencing the Renaissance Tour firsthand.

Beyoncé performs onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

The TikTok video provided a glimmer of hope, but until an official announcement is made, we will just have to continue hoping the announcement of Queen B’s tour dates are coming soon.

