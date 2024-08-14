Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars might be up to something!

Last night, Gaga shared a video online of her teasing new music, showing her sitting at a piano while playing a few new chords before stopping and smiling at the camera.

Fans are now speculating that the new music could be a collaboration with Bruno, after noticing that she was wearing a t-shirt with his face on it.

The video adds to the speculation that the pair are releasing a new collaboration after fans noticed that they were liking each others Instagram posts all of a sudden, making fans certain that a duet is on it’s way.

While there’s been no official word from Gaga or Bruno yet and this is all just fan speculation, we’ll be the first to let you know any updates!