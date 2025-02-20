It’s happening again. Just two years after being brought back from the dead, Neighbours has been axed… again.

Amazon has reportedly pulled the pin on the iconic Aussie soap, with production set to wrap up in winter and the final episodes airing by the end of the year.

Fans have been left heartbroken by the news, taking to social media to vent their frustration and sadness about the news.

When they ask whether the extra two years was worth it – it was. #Neighbours pic.twitter.com/zPzs9QG2MG — AJ (@LikeATattoooooo) February 20, 2025

“I refuse point blank to accept that they will try to take @neighbours from me AGAIN!!!,” wrote Alison Tinlin on X.

“Me right now #neighbours will be so sad to say goodbye again, the joy & comfort this show has given for 40 years,” wrote another X user.

The news comes after Neighbours was originally canned by Channel Ten in 2022 after 37 years on air. The cancellation followed UK broadcaster Channel 5’s decision to withdraw its funding, which was crucial to keeping the show alive.

After an outpouring of support from fans Amazon stepped in to save the series, giving it a second life in 2023. The reboot saw fan-favourite stars Alan Fletcher (Dr Karl Kennedy), Jackie Woodburne (Susan Kennedy), and Ryan Moloney (Toadie) return to Ramsay Street, as well as an extended guest spot from OC star Mischa Barton.

But now, less than a couple of years later, it looks like the Aussie suburban soapy dream is over again.

At the time of the first cancellation, the Neighbours team promised to go out with a bang, with the final episode featuring emotional goodbyes and even surprise cameos from Hollywood stars Margot Robbie, Kylie Minogue, and Guy Pearce.

There’s no word yet on the plans for how the show plans to bow out this time.