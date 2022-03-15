Fake heiress and scammer Anna “Delvey” Sorokin is set to be deported from the US to Germany after almost a year in ICE custody.

Despite reports that the 31-year-old was about to board a flight to Frankfurt, a spokesman for the police at the airport said she had not arrived there as of Tuesday afternoon.

Sorokin was sentenced to between four and 12 years in prison but was released in February 2021 for good behaviour, only to be arrested again the next month for overstaying her visa.

Between 2013 and 2017, Sorokin pretended to be a wealthy German heiress under the name Anna Delvey. She travelled for free by private jet and lived on credit in Manhattan hotels, without ever paying.

Anna was caught out for her scamming in 2018 in a New York Times article, which was later made into a miniseries on Netflix called ‘Inventing Anna’.

