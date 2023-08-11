While it feels like we’re still recovering from Married At First Sight Australia 2023, the new cast for the upcoming 2024 reality show season has been leaked.

It seems that the drama ramps up with every new season, so we can expect to see more cheating scandals, couple swaps and dinner table brawls.

Although we might be in for something different this time around, with the announcement of a same-sex couple and the show’s oldest ever groom, with a source telling Yahoo Lifestyle the producers didn’t want “another cast full of young wannabe influencers.”

The season has already started filming, with eight more couples entering the social experiment.

Who can we expect to see in the thick of it all?

Here’s who we know will be joining the cast of MAFS 2024.

Jonathan ‘Jono’ McCullough

Brisbane-based Jono is rumoured to have been single for years and hoping to find love on the reality show.

Lucinda Light

So Dramatic! reports that New South Wales’ Lucinda is a wedding celebrant with a history in Performing Arts, so we can be sure to see some drama!

Richard Sauerman

As reported by Yahoo LifeStyle, Richard will be the show’s “oldest ever groom” and we’re here for it!

It’s understood that the new (or should we say old) groom is a motivational speaker and advertising expert, known as ‘The Brand Guy’.

Andrea Thompson

It’s reported that wedding photographer Andrea from Brisbane will be hitched up with the “oldest ever groom” Richard from above.

On her photography business website, she writes that she is a “super happy creative person” and a dog lover – green flags!

Eden Harper

Eden Harper is a recruitment consultant from the Gold Coast who is also a micro-influencer with over 11.8K followers on Instagram.

It’s reported she was approached to go on the show through her social media and took a few weeks of convincing to agree.

Jack Dunkley

Gold Coast personal trainer Jack Dunkley is reported to be another groom on the new season of MAFS, with his private Instagram account promoting his training and impressive six-pack.

Tori Adams

Melbourne-based Tori Adams is another soon-to-be bride looking for love.

On her LinkedIn profile, it states she’s currently working as a business development manager, describing herself as a “tenacious” and “honest individual”

Cassandra Allen

Cassandra Allen is a content creator from the Gold Coast, with an Instagram following of over 10K.

In her bio, she writes “Fit-ish, Family & Foodie” along with an impressively aesthetic IG feed that we’re jealous of.

Check it out here.

Sara Mesa

SoDramatic reports that Sara is a nutritionist and personal coach, running an Instagram account for her work called thefitandhungrygirl.

Tim Calwell

According to SoDramatic, Tim is an e-commerce guru who runs digital campaigns.

Jayden Eynaud

Daily Mail Australia claims that season nine contestant Mitch Eynaud’s brother Jayden will be joining the new season.

He’s known as a pro kickboxer and sources say he’s “stoked” and “excited” to join the show.

Lauren Dunn

Daily Mail Australia also reported that foodie blogger and PR consultant Lauren will be another bride on the show.

She runs an Instagram account called so.cooked, which is currently private which we assume is because she is filming the show.

It’s also reported that she used to date AFL Ryan Crowley.

Collins Christian

While we don’t know much about Collins who’s reported to be from Perth, it’s rumoured that he’s been trying to get on the show for years.

Ben Walters

Another groom reported to be on the show is podcaster and tour director, Ben Walters.

A source spoke to SoDramatic, saying he’s been wanting to be on reality TV for a while now and tried to get on The Bachelor.

According to the source, “This guy is so desperate for his 15 mins of fame… It looks like this year his wish is coming true.”

Sounds like a red flag to us.

And that’s what we know so far!

Who’s excited? Or scared it will take over their life again…

Listen to Britt, Laura and Mitch from The Pickup chat about the announcement of a same-sex couple on the show raising the question, will Mitch be joining the show?