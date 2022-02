Would you like to spend your hot Summer days floating on a giant, 3 metre long inflatable Footlong Sub, or (if you’re as uncoordinated as me) trying to cling unsuccessfully onto the monstrous sandwich?

Subway has just the pool toy for you and you can pick one up in store TODAY!

For info on how to get one FREE, check this out:

