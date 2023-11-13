A lion has been successfully sedated and apprehended after being spotted wandering the streets of a town outside of Rome. The incident, which occurred on Saturday afternoon, triggered a warning from local authorities. Ladispoli, a seaside town situated approximately 35 kilometres west of Rome, was the backdrop for the roaming Lion.

The feline was ultimately sedated. Mayor Alessandro Grando shared this update on social media late on Saturday, emphasising the collective commitment involved in resolving the situation.

Grando expressed his hope that this incident would serve as a catalyst for ending the exploitation of animals in circuses. He cautioned residents against venturing out while the lion was at large and informed the public that the creature was swiftly traced to a nearby waterway.

In response to concerns about the circus, Mayor Grando clarified that he did not have the authority to approve circuses and mentioned that his administration had previously attempted, albeit unsuccessfully, to prohibit circuses featuring animals in the town back in 2017.