The current Twitter logo is a little blue bird and has been since 2006.

After 17 years, Elon Musk has announced that Twitter will be changing its logo.

The new logo is an ‘X’ and an interim logo will go live this morning. Elon has also announced that ‘X.com now points to twitter.com’.

While Elon thinks that the change ‘should’ve been done a long time ago’, a lot of Twitter users aren’t happy with the new logo.

Elon said he wants the logo “To embody the imperfections in us all that make us unique”.

‘RIP Twitter’ is now trending.