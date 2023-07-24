If you’re a performer a LOT of your time will be spent on stage in front of a large crowd of people. You’re also a human being who sometimes needs to go to the toilet. If you’re lucky, those two things will never overlap, unfortunately for these celebrities it did.

toofab have put together a list of ‘8 Celebs Who Had on Stage Bathroom Accidents‘ so obviously I had to share. Warning: the amount of pooping might surprise you.

Joe Jonas – pooped his pants in 2019 while performing with the Jonas Brothers Kelly Clarkson – pooped in a trashcan backstage after running off stage Kevin Hart – pooped his pants, wrapped a trench coat around himself, and finished the show Fergie – wet herself while performing with the Black Eyed Peas after the band were stuck in traffic and late to the show Ed Sheeran – “sharted” during a performance and had to finish the concert standing very still Hugh Jackman – wet himself while performing ‘Beauty and the Beast’ on Broadway Chris Brown – “sharted” on stage requiring an outfit change to finish the show Patti LaBelle – peed in a bucket backstage while continuing to sing so nobody knew!

Here’s Joe Jonas telling Will & Woody all about “the incident”: