Fight Club (1999) and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022) star Edward Norton has recently discovered he is a direct descendant of real-life Pocahontas.

While appearing on PBS’ genealogy history program, Finding Your Roots, the 53-year-old found out that Pocahontas, the highly romanticised 17th-century daughter of a Native American chief, was in fact his 12th great-grandmother.

Historian and host Henry Louis Gates Jr, put rumors to bed by confirming his ancestry, “You have a direct paper trail, no doubt about it, connection to your 12th great-grandmother and great-grandfather, John Rolfe and Pocahontas,” he told Norton.

Through a direct paper trail leading to Pocahontas and John Rolfes’ 1614 marriage certificate, @EdwardNorton learns that his family lore appears to be true. His 12th great-grandmother is Pocohantas! Tune in TOMORROW night on @PBS at 8/7c for the Finding Your Roots premiere!! pic.twitter.com/54sTTt2YKY — Henry Louis Gates Jr (@HenryLouisGates) January 2, 2023

