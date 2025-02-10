Ed Sheeran’s surprise busking performance on the streets of India was shutdown by police in new video footage.

After the ‘Thinking Out Loud’ singer’s show in Bengaluru, India for his +-=÷x (The Mathematics) tour, the singer took to the streets to surprise fans with special performance.

Unfortunately, the performance didn’t quite go to plan, with the local police pulling the plug on the power while he performed his hit ‘Shape of You’.

The video shows a punter attempting to stop the police officer from cutting the power and Sheeran looking notably disappointed that the performance was cut short.

It seems locals were concerned about the performance causing huge crowds and stampedes as there had been in the town a few months earlier.

Ed Sheeran took to Instagram to clarify that he did in fact have permission, sharing a story saying “We had permission to busk btw,”

Talk about awkward!