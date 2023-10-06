It’s not unusual for people to prepare for their eventual demise, many of us manage to get our affairs in order to help ease the burden for our loved ones when the time comes.

Some even take it a step further by organising exactly where they want to be laid to rest, designating plots in cemeteries or sentimental locations to spread their ashes.

Take Ed Sheeran for instance.

He recently revealed he already knows where he would like to rest in peace – his own backyard.

“It’s a hole that’s dug in the ground with a bit of stone over it, so whenever the day comes and I pass away, I get to go in there,” Sheeran, 32, told GQ magazine.

“People think it’s really weird and really morbid, but I’ve had friends die without wills, and no one knows what to do.”

He also cleared up the rumour it was a crypt.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a crypt,” he said, adding that it’s actually a chapel.

He also told GQ that he’s had many people in his life who have been cremated so the chapel offered a space for them where he and others can grieve, a sentiment he extended to himself when he added that his wife, Cherry Seaborn, and their two daughters could visit the chapel for him too after he passes away.

Sheeran also revealed that he’s also had friends get married there, so it’s not all morbid.

