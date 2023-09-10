People are furious with Ed Sheeran after he announced the cancellation of his Vegas show, just hours before he was meant to take the stage.

Thousands of fans were already lining up outside the venue of his Mathematics tour show when he shared a statement to his Instagram stories announcing that the show wouldn’t go ahead.

He shared that there had been ‘some challenges encountered during the load in our Vegas show’, explaining that it was ‘impossible’ to go forward with the show.

Reports say that there was safety concerns over a piece of equipment that was damaged during transit meaning it was unsafe for him to go ahead with the show.

One fan shared a video to Twitter of the thousands walking from the venue after the show was cancelled.

Ed Sheeran cancels show at last minute pic.twitter.com/akL4TceaOz — Bruce Breslow (@BreslowB) September 10, 2023

Advertisement

Advertisement

While he explained that tickets to his show would be valid for a postponed date of October 28th, some fans are not happy.

One fan wrote online “That’s not cool to cancel the concert 10 mins before the show. I wonder who’s gonna compensate our travel, accommodation and parking. Plus, what happens if I’m not in Vegas in October? Are you gonna give us tix for another venue…?”

I can't believe we traveled all the way to Vegas 10 hours to see #EdSheeran for him to cancel less than an hour before the show. My poor husband a disabled vet along with so many people standing waiting on 103 heat to be turned away!!! I can't come back in OCT No Refund !! — Ralla 🦋💕 (@Simeralla1) September 10, 2023

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans are also sharing how they were waiting in the heat for the gates to open, with reports of people vomiting and passing out due to heat exhaustion with venue staff refusing to provide water.

Ed Sheeran Vegas concert canceled… waited 45 min at the gates while people passed out. Finally let us in but let us in without checking tickets and then No ANNOUNCEMENTS!! Had to find out through eavesdropping in others conversations and seeing it on IG #allegiant pic.twitter.com/GfnKAzEIlG — Robert Ramirez (@RobertR93385048) September 10, 2023

Ed did try to remedy the situation by meeting and taking photos with fans outside the venue for almost half an hour.

Ed Sheeran spent more than half an hour taking selfies with fans inside Allegiant Stadium tonight after his concert was canceled. (h/t @JoeWarner81) pic.twitter.com/nZLuZi6jVk — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) September 10, 2023

Advertisement

Advertisement

One fan even said “A cancelled show may be the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

A cancelled show may be the best thing that’s ever happened to me. Ed thanks for trying to make us feel better @edsheeran #Mathematicstour pic.twitter.com/yMILNmsmG8 — Janel Prince Peterson (@Janelp5) September 10, 2023

Similarly, Lionel Richie recently outraged fans by cancelling his Madison Square Garden show just an hour before he was meant to take the stage, while the venue was full of fans.

Get the Ed Sheeran concert experience by listening to his playlist on iHeart radio below!

Advertisement

Advertisement