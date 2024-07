A clip has gone viral of Dua Lipa being approached by a fan at Glastonbury.

@liamcmusic_ busked his way through the crowds where he ran into Glastonbury festival’s headlining act, Dua Lipa. The video shows the busker stopping Dua in her tracks to politely ask for a moment of her time to listen to his new song he wrote.

Fans are weighing in on the interaction saying it was a ‘super awkward moment‘ and ‘her eyes are desperate for escape‘.

Check it out for yourself: