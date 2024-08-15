When iconic rom-com 50 First Dates was initially scripted, it was nothing like the film we know and love today; in fact, it was a totally different movie.

Drew Barrymore revealed new details regarding the film’s origin that made fans extremely grateful for its evolution during The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday (August 12). The silver screen queen spoke candidly about the 2004 classic (over two decades after its premiere), revealing that it was meant to be titled “50 First Kisses,” and take place in Seattle instead of Hawaii.

Barrymore shared that the film’s ending was also entirely different from what as released. Instead of sailing off into the sunset together, Lucy (Barrymore’s character) told Henry (Adam Sandler‘s character) that he should go live his own life, and he did.

“‘You should go and live your life, because this is no life here.’ And [Henry] goes away, as he does, and he comes back and he walks into the restaurant and he just sits down and says, ‘Hi, I’m Henry.’ And the film ends.”

The Never Been Kissed star’s co-host, Ross Mathews, expressed gratitude for the transformation of the script quipping, “Honestly, can I just tell you: Thank you. Thank you for changing it.”

Just last year, Barrymore hinted at a possible 50 First Dates sequel with actor Jason Momoa suggesting that Lucy return to the island to find a “Hawaiian man” in “50 More Dates” (per People).

Information regarding an official 50 First Dates sequel has yet to be unveiled as the world rejoices in the expert modification of what could have been “50 First Kisses.”

