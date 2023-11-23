Everybody is confused by Drake’s new face tattoo… especially the Middle Eastern people.

He has the word ‘miskeen’ tattooed above his eyebrow – It’s unclear what meaning Drake has for it, but ‘miskeen’ is an Arabic word meaning ‘poor or hopeless’. It is also defined as ‘one who is weak or desperate’, which hardly seems like something you’d want plastered on your face.

Nobody knows why Drake would get that tattoo, especially when he is worth almost $400 million. So the whole ‘poor’ reference just wouldn’t make sense.

But maybe it’s a case of getting a tattoo in another language, and not really knowing what it meant. Either way, it’s unfortunate.

We’ll have to wait and see what the star says when he hopefully addresses the tat…