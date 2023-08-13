Drake is a big fan of the female physique, just check his lyrics, so what happened over the weekend was a bit out of character.

At his first of four shows at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, Drake explained he can’t “talk about titties” because his 5yr old son Adonis was present, then asked fans to “keep their bras on”.

The moment was caught on camera by TikTok user @therealkduece and share by TMZ, check it out below!