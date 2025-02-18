Doritos have spiced up the chip game after introducing a brand new flavour set to hit Aussie shelves – Doritos Dinamita XXtra Flamin’ Hot Fiery Chilli & Lime!

The new flavour takes on a bold new look, with the chips coming in an unexpected rolled up stick packed with tongue tingling spice that they claim ‘hits different’.

Loaded with Doritos’ iconic orange dust seasoning, the new flavour is packed with a intensely spicy, puckeringly tangy and explosively bold flavour profile that’ll leave you wanting more.

“We’re taking heat seriously with the launch of Dinamita XXtra Flamin’ Hot Fiery Chilli & Lime, delivering a high-intensity spicy flavour that may be too spicy for most. We can’t wait to see if spice-loving Aussies can handle the heat, or if they’ll take the L.” Kat Miller, Senior Brand Manager said.

The new flavour will be available to purchase from supermarkets, petrol and convenience stores across Australia from March 3rd.

