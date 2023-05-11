DoorDash and Coles have joined forces to give away fresh flower bouquets and potted plants to celebrate Aussie mums and mother figures this Mother’s Day.

Customers can choose from a range of flower arrangements worth up to $30 and have them delivered straight to their loved one’s door.

The offer is available to the first 5,000 customers who order between Saturday, 13 May and Sunday, 14 May by using the Promo Code MOTHERSDAY in the Coles store on the DoorDash app. It’s a perfect solution for those who live far away, can’t get to the shops, or need a last-minute gift to show their appreciation.

This heartwarming partnership between DoorDash and Coles is a beautiful way to honour and celebrate the special women in our lives. It’s a reminder that even during these challenging times, we can still find ways to show our love and appreciation for those who mean the most to us. So, whether you’re near or far, make sure to take advantage of this opportunity to brighten up mum’s day with a beautiful bouquet or potted plant. She deserves it!