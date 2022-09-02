Yeah, you read the headline correctly. The godmother of country music (and Miley Cyrus #FunFact) has apparently grown bored of being a musical icon and north star to big bosomed blonde women everywhere and is branching out with a new venture – Dog Apparel.

Doggy Parton, the greatest name to ever exist, will create apparel, accessories, dog toys and WIGS for your four-legged friends because who’s dog doesn’t need a beehive for the dog park.

“‘Puppy Love’ was my very first record and 6 decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever. This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys, and more with a little ‘Dolly’ flair” she said on Instagram.

Check out the full range HERE.