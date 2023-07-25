Doja Cat has come under fire, losing over 200K Instagram followers after beefing with her fans online.

It all kicked off when she was replying to a fan on Threads, and the fan wrote “I wanna hear you say (I do love you guys) as usual you say to your fans”

Doja replied, “I don’t though cuz i don’t even know yall.”

As you can imagine, that didn’t go down too well with her fans, with the conversation becoming fiery as the fan explained her devoted support for the star.

See the full conversation, which has since been deleted, below which has been shared by Pop Base.

Doja Cat responds to fans asking if she can say she loves them: “i don’t though cuz i don’t even know yall” pic.twitter.com/BBmNKZxqT1 — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 23, 2023

It seems she was on a rampage, deciding to take aim at her fans that called themselves ‘Kittenz’, attempting to explain that she’d created the name when she was an ‘alcoholic teen’.

Fan accounts responded to her remarks, asking what they should call themselves instead, to which Doja replied “Just delete the account and rethink everything. It’s never too late.”

So, of course, fans listened and deactivated their accounts which are solely devoted to supporting her.

Doja Cat’s top fan pages are deactivating their accounts after she criticized supporters for calling themselves 'Kittenz'. pic.twitter.com/Zy54M3y2ZS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 23, 2023

She’s not going to have many fans left if she continues like this…

Following her spree of attacking fans, she has lost over 200 thousand followers across 2 days and has deleted Threads.

Ironically, her last Tweet from July 21st is this…

Can't wait to go on tour! Love you guys! Feeling blessed. <3 — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) July 21, 2023

Doja girl, are you all good?

