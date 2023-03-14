Exciting news for Disney fans! The highly-anticipated live-action adaptation of the classic 1989 animated film “The Little Mermaid” is finally on its way, and Disney Pictures has just released a new trailer and poster. The new clip gives us a glimpse of some of the film’s stars, including Javier Bardem as Ariel’s father and Melissa McCarthy as the evil octopus witch Ursula.

Halle Bailey plays the spunky and adventurous Ariel, the youngest daughter of King Triton. She longs to explore the world beyond the sea and falls in love with Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King) when she visits the surface. But when Ariel makes a deal with the evil Ursula, her life and her father’s crown is put in danger.

The film also features a star-studded voice cast including Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, and Awkwafina as Scuttle. Art Malik, Noma Dumezweni, and Javier Bardem round out the cast.

Fans of the original film will be thrilled to see their favourite characters come to life in this new adaptation. Mark your calendars for May 26th, when “The Little Mermaid” swims into theatres.

