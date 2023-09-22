Get ready to be our guest, Melbourne!

The beloved Disney classic Beauty and the Beast is waltzing into Her Majesty’s Theatre next June. It’s the tale of old as time but with a dash of Melbourne magic!

The production will feature an all-Australian cast of our best Broadway stars including Shubshri Kandiah as Bell and Jayde Westaby as the charming Mrs. Potts.

Fast becoming the Disney capital down under, Melbourne’s Beauty and the Beast run follows the huge success of Frozen the Musical in 2021.

With the upcoming Tina Turner: The Musical, and the acclaimed return of Moulin Rouge – we’re calling it: Melbourne’s theatre scene is as vibrant as ever!

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast musical will hit Melbourne’s Her Majesty’s Theatre from June 2024. We’ll keep you posted with exact dates when they’re announced.

