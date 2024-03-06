Travis Kelce has shared a glimpse of his trip down under to see girlfriend Taylor Swift perform on her Eras Tour.

On a new episode of his podcast, ‘New Heights’, with brother Jason Kelce, the NFL star revealed the juicy details of his trip to Sydney Zoo and how Taylor felt about her Aussie shows.

“Australia did not disappoint”, he said, explaining the whirlwind trip.

Lifting the lid on his iconic date to Sydney Zoo with Taylor Swift, he shared his shock at the photographers that travelled on helicopters to follow the pair.

“This is all because Taylor is the biggest and best thing possible.”

“The Australians are pretty rowdy, they like to have a good time”, he described the crowd at the Sydney Eras Tour.

He then revealed that he thought the Australian crowds were louder than the Argentinian crowds which he ‘did not expect’.

“I was not expecting that because Argentina was fucking loud” he revealed.

He also revealed how Taylor feels about her Aussie Swifties and even mentioned his reaction to fans wearing his football jersey to the shows.

“Taylor’s very fond of performing in Australia because of the crowds over there and how into it they get” he revealed.

Watch the full episode of ‘New Heights’ below! (Skip through to 31.24 to hear the Aussie chat)

Listen to the full podcast episode on iHeart Radio below!