Over the weekend news broke that Zac Efron was rushed to hospital while on holiday in Ibiza, but no one knew what really happened.

More info has dropped and according to TMZ, Zac dove into the pool at his villa and allegedly hit the bottom followed by ingesting some pool water.

The source said “ingested a large amount of water into his lungs when his chest hit the bottom of the pool on the dive… and he showed signs of distress and onsite security helped him out of the water.”

He was supposedly “momentarily dazed” and taken to hospital as a precaution.

Since the incident, Zac has broken his silence to let fans know he’s “happy and healthy”.

