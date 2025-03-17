Demi Lovato asked Chat GPT to roast her and her reaction was iconic.

Lovato shared a video to Instagram, explaining that she had asked the AI service to insult her and that her fiancé Jutes (Jordan) was going to read the result.

“Oh you mean the artist formerly known as Confident but now more like Confused?” Jutes said, “Demi Lovato has had more rebrands than a failing food chain.”

“And let’s not even talk about their song lyrics,” Jutes said as Demi hilariously reacts to the roast.

“What’s wrong with being confident? Nothing Demi, but what’s wrong with being consistent? Because your career path is giving through darts at a vision board well blindfolded.”

Despite the insults, the technology gave her a somewhat of a compliment to finish it off.

“But hey credit where credit is due,” Jutes said, “Demi’s voice is undeniable. If only their decision-making skills were as strong as their vocal chords.”

You handled it like a champ Demi!

