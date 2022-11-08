If there’s something drag queen Art Simone knows about, it’s what it’s like to live a double life. In this podcast, Art talks to seemingly ordinary Australians who are concealing an outrageous secret, job or hobby. Can you guess what they’re hiding from the world?

Here’s what to expect in episode 7:

Introducing Mimi, the pint sized makeup artist from Brisbane, who spends most of her time at the gym, or doing outdoor activities.

Except, Mimi is concealing a special skill that you could not guess from looking at her, and when Art Simone found out what it was, she was equally as impressed as she was grossed out!

Have a listen and see if you can figure out what is Mimi concealing?