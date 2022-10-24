If there’s something drag queen Art Simone knows about, it’s what it’s like to live a double life. In this podcast, Art talks to seemingly ordinary Australians who are concealing an outrageous secret, job or hobby. Can you guess what they’re hiding from the world?

Here’s what to expect in episode 5:

Over Gilly’s 50+ years, she has travelled the world, fronted a blues band, worked as a chef, and now works as a mental health support worker. But there’s something about Gilly that she’s concealing, that most people can’t pick from meeting her, it was born out of a gift from her Grandmother and a fascination with hands.

Have a listen and see if you can figure out what Gilly is hiding!