concealed with art simone

If there’s something drag queen Art Simone knows about, it’s what it’s like to live a double life. In this podcast, Art talks to seemingly ordinary Australians who are concealing an outrageous secret, job or hobby. Can you guess what they’re hiding from the world?

Here’s what to expect in episode 4:

Art thought someone’s grandpa had mistakenly stumbled into the studio, because what could a sweet 76-year-old man who gives off ‘grandpa vibes’ possibly be hiding? He’ll uncover something that you’ve never seen before.

Have a listen and see if you can figure out what Stelarc is hiding!