If there’s something drag queen Art Simone knows about, it’s what it’s like to live a double life. In this podcast, Art talks to seemingly ordinary Australians who are concealing an outrageous secret, job or hobby. Can you guess what they’re hiding from the world?

Here’s what to expect in episode 3:

Although Rick comes across as a stereotypical Melbournian, he has had to conceal his identity, because his side project is so confronting, he can’t have his family or workplace finding out what it is.

Have a listen and see if you can figure out what Rick is hiding?