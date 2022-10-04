If there’s something drag queen Art Simone knows about, it’s what it’s like to live a double life. In this podcast, Art talks to seemingly ordinary Australians who are concealing an outrageous secret, job or hobby. Can you guess what they’re hiding from the world?

Here’s what to expect in episode 1:

During her 13-year stint working in corporate, Nat was lacking creative fulfilment, she turned to a creative side hustle, which later became her full-time job, however, has garnered hundreds of death threats over her decade-long career. Nat believes Art won’t uncover what she’s concealing, because she is one of the only people in the country doing this.

Have a listen and see if you can figure out what Nat is hiding