Internet sensation ‘Hot Ones’ is a show that sees host Sean Evans sit down with A-list celebrities for an interview… with a difference.

While talking about their lives, careers and everything in between the host and guest feast on chicken wings covered in hot sauces that range from ‘mild and flavoursome’ to ‘oh my god I can’t believe how hot that is am I eating lava I think I’m about to die’. The only thing more impressive than the show having 23 seasons is its insane guest list (it’s actually ridiculous). They’ve spoken to Tony Hawk, Will Ferrell, Gordon Ramsay, Keke Palmer, Selena Gomez, Gwyenth Paltrow, Sydney Sweeney, Cardi B, the list goes on and on and on.

To round out season 23 ‘Hot Ones’ hosted Conan O’Brien whose whacky antics and lunacy made for a season finale to be remembered. Check it out below!