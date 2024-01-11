In a new interview, Margot Robbie has revealed that her experience acting on the iconic Aussie soap Neighbours completely changed her life.

Before skyrocketing to fame by starring in some of the biggest films like The Wolf of Wall Street and Barbie, Margot played Donna Freedman on Neighbours in over 300 episodes from 2008 to 2011.

In an interview with Variety, Robbie was put to the test on how well she knew her past roles by identifying famous quotes from films and TV shows she has starred in.

The interviewer read the quote “Whatever you do guys, just look after yourselves”, before Robbie admitted she was unsure where it was from.

After incorrectly guessing the 2011 US series ‘Pan am’ that she starred in, the Aussie treasure realised it was Neighbours, admitting that after 300 episodes on the show, it’s hard for her to remember lines.

She revealed how she got her role on the show, explaining she persisted in calling the casting agent until one day she finally got through and scored an audition.

“She said, ‘Oh we need a 17-year-old girl right now, come in next week’. And so I did and I did the audition… I didn’t hear anything and then all of a sudden they were like, ‘You have the role, you start next week’, and then I was on it for three years.”

“It completely changed my life, not just because it was the first time I had a regular bit of acting work that I was getting paid to do it on a regular basis. That changed my circumstances,” she explained.

She described Neighbours as an ‘insane machine’, explaining that she wishes everyone could experience working on a soap because it’s ‘truly remarkable’.

“I learned so much about every department and I’m definitely a better producer because I did a soap for three years, because I know what everyone is doing on set. And it was fun. I was a teenager, it was the best.”

Watch her reflect on her experience below! (skip through to 8 minutes and 55 seconds for the Neighbours bit, you’re welcome)

