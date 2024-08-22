Taylor Swift recently broke her silence on her cancelled Vienna shows.

Fans were devastated when Taylor’s Vienna concerts were cancelled after a terror plot was uncovered, with her venue as the target.

But immediately after the shows wrapped, Taylor posted to her instagram saying that her silence was actually for the fans safety, and that the cancellation was devastating.

In a lovely gesture, Coldplay who played in Vienna yesterday performed a cover of Taylor’s hit Love Story as a nod to the city who missed out.

Chris Martin told the audience, “This is something we never do but we have to do it today. Of course we haven’t mentioned that Vienna was in the news all around the world for all the wrong reasons but, what reached us was the beauty, togetherness & kindness of all of Taylor Swift’s fans.

We felt that ‘cos Taylor’s in America she’s not here but, we’re here so we have to do the best we can do. We sing this song with so much love for Taylor, with so much love for Swifties & we sing this song with love for young people who are brain washed into doing stupid shit and we send them our love too.”

Check out the touching performance:

