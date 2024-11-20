Coldplay have released their ‘The Karate Kid’ music video, which was filmed here in Melbourne!

The band surprised fans at night two of their Melbourne shows when Chris Martin asked whether the crowd would be willing to help them film a video.

Martin revealed that they had a very special guest who had flown all the way from New York for the appearance, bringing Ralph Macchio on stage who starred in the original 1984 The Karate Kid film.

“The plot of this video is that on the streets of Melbourne, Ralph is trying to become a singer but everyone rejects him”, Martin explained.

He then asked the crowd if they would be willing to participate in filming the video, explaining that Macchio was going to come out on stage and sing ‘The Karate Kid’.

Chris then started playing the piano before he started to lose his voice, pulling Macchio from the crowd to help him finish the song.

The official video has now been released, showing Macchio adventuring around Melbourne to busk for people, before getting offered tickets to the Coldplay concert.

Watch the full video below!