In a potentially delicious twist, Coca-Cola has teamed up with the iconic biscuit brand Oreo to craft a limited-edition drink that captures the essence of the beloved chocolate and cream snack.

Set to hit Aussie shelves on September 9, this fizzy concoction will also make a splash as a Frozen Coke option at select McDonald’s later this year.

But hold onto your taste buds!

Coke fans are already divided over this “unique flavour combination,” with many taking to social media to voice their opinions before even taking a sip.

How am I supposed to feel about this I love oreo flavored things and Coke Zero, but theres no world where these taste all that good… I’m scared… https://t.co/rgP9QcouZK — Shizu ✨🌟 (@sh1zuh31) August 15, 2024

Meanwhile, a curious crowd is intrigued by the thought of a biscuit-infused Coca-Cola.

Oreo flavored Coke Zero might change the world pic.twitter.com/MuGht4wh7w — Widdit (@WidditSama) August 15, 2024

Coca-Cola is on a mission to tantalize taste buds with “exciting flavour combinations that are new and unexpected.”

According to Senior Marketing Director at Coca-Cola South Pacific, Kate Miller, they’re blending “the playfulness of Oreo with the ‘Real Magic’ of Coca-Cola” for the ultimate match made in beverage heaven.

And that’s not all!

Oreo is getting in on the fun with a flavour makeover, introducing Limited-Edition Oreo Coca-Cola Flavoured Sandwich Cookies.

These treats promise to deliver the classic Coke taste we all know and love, complete with embossed Coca-Cola designs and a fun red cookie sprinkled with joy in the cream filling.