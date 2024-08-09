Billie Eilish, the Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Snoop Dogg are expected to be performing at the closing ceremony for the Paris Games this weekend.

Variety reports that the artists will be making both pre-taped and live performances from Los Angeles that will feature in the Paris ceremony on Sunday night, which is Monday morning Australian time.

There’s also rumours that Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise will feature in a stunt where he hands over the flag to Los Angeles for the 2028 games.

If you weren’t sure about getting up early to watch the ceremony, you might be reconsidering now!

Check out what time the closing ceremony will be streaming live on Channel 9 and 9Gem across Australia below: