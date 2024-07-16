Musician Clinton Kane has hit back at his ex’s claims that he is faking an Australian accent in a wild 29-part video response.

TikToker Brooke Schofield has made headlines recently after destroying Kane in a 14-part TikTok series which accused the singer-songwriter of faking the death of his parents, his ‘Australian’ accent and much, much more.

The exposé came after Schofield found out that she’d been cheated on by Kane, leading her to go digging into his past where she found some surprising information.

She said that he claimed to be from Perth but he was actually from Brunei, sending the internet into a frenzy as videos of his cringeworthy attempt at an Australian accent went viral.

According to Schofield, Kane lied about his age and told her that his Mum was Norwegian and blonde although she is actually Asian.

But wait, there’s more.

The worst part of the whole saga is that he said his mum, dad and brother all died in 2020. He said his mum fell down the stairs and he had to pull the plug on her when she was in a coma.

But, when Brooke looked into his past, she found his Mother’s Facebook page and realised his lies stories didn’t add up.

Now, Clinton has responded with his own series of 30 videos, hitting back at Brooke’s claims and trying to explain himself.

With the internet running wild over videos dissecting his weirdly fluctuating Australian accent, he claims that he chose to say he was born in Australia because he actually grew up in many different countries.

He also claims that when he said his Mum was dead, he was actually talking about another woman who was a ‘motherly figure’ to him.

