Christina Applegate has shared the daily challenges she faces with multiple sclerosis (MS), revealing that the condition has become increasingly more painful for her.

Speaking on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, the actress, who revealed her MS diagnosis in 2021, said that she now has 30 lesions on her brain. The largest lesion, located behind her right eye, is causing significant pain, which she describes as “the worst thing that’s ever happened to me in my entire life. I hate it so much, and I’m so mad about it.”

Fortunately, the lesion has not affected her vision, but it has severely impacted her mobility. Christina also experiences other MS symptoms, such as abnormal sensations in her hand and occasional seizure-like feelings in her brain.

Despite the intense pain she endures, Christina is determined to be candid about her experiences. She acknowledged the importance of honesty, recalling her reluctance to disclose her battle with breast cancer in 2008, which she believes didn’t benefit anyone, including herself.

Nevertheless, Christina maintains her sense of humour amidst her health struggles. During a rare public appearance at the Emmys, where she used a cane due to her MS, she jokingly roasted the audience after receiving a standing ovation.

Similar to Selma Blair, Christina remains committed to using her platform to raise awareness about MS.

