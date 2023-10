Christina Aguilera has just announced her Las Vegas residency!

The ‘intimate’ shows will take place at the new Voltaire Belle de Nuit, inside the Venetian Resort… the same place as Kylie Minogue.

The venue only seats 1,000 fans per show and kicks off on December 30th this year with follow-up dates to be announced tomorrow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina)