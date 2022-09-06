We all saw the video circulating of Chris Pine and Harry Styles at the 79th Venice International Film Festival yesterday (September 6). If you didn’t, take a quick look:

Ok so the internet was talking, did Harry really just spit at Chris?!

Less than 24 hours later, Chris Pine’s rep has weighed in on the wild theory. “This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation,” the spokesperson told People.

“Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men, and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

So there you go, the speculations were simply speculations. And all is right in the world between Styles and Pine once again!

