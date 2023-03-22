Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky are under fire after sharing a photo from their son’s birthday party.

In the photo, shared by Hemsworth, Pataky and another of their kids are seen holding down the birthday boy’s head into his birthday cake while the ‘Thor’ actor looks on.

“Happy 9th birthday to my two little men! Only one way to eat cake in this house and that’s to have mum slam your head into it face first!!” Hemsworth captioned the post adding, “‘Hey mum I don’t like chocolate cake I prefer vanilla’ ‘oh really son, what about now’?”

Some took their pitchforks the comments to call the prank “violent” and “ridiculous.”

“Why people smash their kid’s face in the cake is above my understanding but whatever,” one commented.

“Why do people think this is funny? It’s so violent,’ another added. However, other users were quick to defend Hemsworth and Pataky.

“Violent? It’s a bit of play. Just a bit of basic humour… they look like they are having a good time together,” one fan wrote.

“Those kids are gonna grow up able to take a joke, not be some little fairy who thinks having their head dipped in frosting is violent,” another shared.

Hemsworth and Pataky married in 2010 and share three children together, 10-year-old India and newly 9-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan.

In 2022, the actor announced he would be taking a break from work to spend time with his family following a serious health warning.