The creator of Tiger King may have found the new Carole Baskin.

The world went hysterical when Tiger King was first released in the middle of the pandemic back in 2020, making Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic global superstars for their outrageous war over the ‘big cat’ industry in Oklahoma, that ended in a potential murder-for-hire plot.

The creator of the series, Eric Goode, may have done it again with the release of a brand new series.

‘Chimp Crazy’ is is set to be released next month on Binge, which covers the stories of women who raise chimpanzees as their own children.

It focusses on a woman called Tonia Haddix, who says she is the “Dolly Parton of Chimps” and her “special” relationship with a chimp named Tonka.

Watch the trailer below!

